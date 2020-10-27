Ad holding company IPG takes aim at Accenture and consultants

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 27. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: IPG takes aim at consultancies like Accenture, Inspire Brands eyes buying Dunkin’, and the financial PR pros to know.

Interpublic Group has launched a new consulting firm called Black Glass that focuses on chief marketing officers and competes with Accenture and other consulting firms, reports Tanya Dua.

Black Glass’ pitch is that it can help clients like BMW make fast business decisions using IPG’s data hub Acxiom among other outside data sources, financial modelling and a network of internal and external experts.

IPG said it’s invested close to $US5 million into the consulting group and plans to invest more.

Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands is in talks to acquire Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins.

With more than 13,000 Dunkin’ locations and about 8,000 Baskin-Robbins locations around the world, the deal would more than double the number of restaurants controlled by Inspire Brands.

Inspire Brands has been building a fast-food empire, buying chains including Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s, and Sonic in recent years.

Financial communications is flourishing as corporations, private equity, hedge funds, and other investment managers scramble for help managing high-stakes situations, activist shareholders, investor relations, and more.

Sean Czarnecki identified 15 of the most-sought financial PR pros.

They come from established firms and startup agencies like FTI Consulting, Reevemark, and Brunswick Group.

— Lauren

â€” Lauren

