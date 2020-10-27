Ad holding company IPG takes aim at Accenture and consultants

Lauren Johnson

Today’s news: IPG takes aim at consultancies like Accenture, Inspire Brands eyes buying Dunkin’, and the financial PR pros to know.


Katie Klumper IPGIPG



Ad holding giant IPG has roped in a former Deloitte Digital exec and invested $US5 million to launch a new consulting firm geared at CMOs

Arby'sArby’s


Inspire Brands is building a fast-food empire, as the parent company of Arby’s and Sonic considers buying Dunkin’

2x1 PREdelman; FTI Consulting; Sard Verbinnen; Bevel; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider


15 top financial public relations experts CEOs are scrambling to hire, with shareholder activism and bankruptcies on the rise

  • Financial communications is flourishing as corporations, private equity, hedge funds, and other investment managers scramble for help managing high-stakes situations, activist shareholders, investor relations, and more.
  • Sean Czarnecki identified 15 of the most-sought financial PR pros.
  • They come from established firms and startup agencies like FTI Consulting, Reevemark, and Brunswick Group.

