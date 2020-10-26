How Quibi fell apart in 199 days

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 26. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: How Quibi fell apart, inside The Richard Group’s troubles, and the execs leading the e-commerce advertising industry.

Quibi rise and fall 2x1Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP; Richard Drew/AP; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The 199 days that doomed Quibi: How $US1.75 billion couldn’t save the most hyped app of the year from a pandemic and apathetic users

Read the entire story here.

Stan RichardsThe Richards Group


Inside the biggest independent ad agency, The Richards Group, where some say an old-school culture that included all-male retreats fuelled racism and sexism

Read the full story here.

Cvs pharmacy masksNoam Galai/Getty Images


E-commerce is skyrocketing during the pandemic while traditional ad budgets shrink. Meet the 8 insiders at places like Walmart, Amazon, and CVS tasked with turning retail into big ad businesses

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.