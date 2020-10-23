Quibi's investors want their money back

Lauren Johnson

Today’s news: Quibi’s investors want their money back, Facebook’s Carolyn Everson talks about the recent advertiser boycott, and GroupM global CEO Christian Juhl makes the case for a new ad model.

A Quibi investor says the startup should have tried to ‘fight more’ but that he’ll be happy if he can get 50% of his investment back

‘I don’t care who takes credit’: Facebook’s head of ad sales describes lessons the company learned from the summer ad boycott


The global CEO of GroupM: Brands need to put more media dollars toward making a positive social and environmental impact and less on funding hate speech

