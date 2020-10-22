$1.75 billion-backed Quibi is reportedly shutting down 6 months after launching

Quibi Jeffrey KatzenbergDaniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Quibi


Mobile-video app Quibi is reportedly shutting down after only 6 months

Marc PritchardGetty/Phil Cole


P&G’s chief brand officer Marc Pritchard lays out how the company is working directly with media companies to address gender and social inequality

Nancy Dubuc, Vice Media CEOTaylor Hill/FilmMagic


Vice Media’s Nancy Dubuc says publishers should be wary of Google and Facebook initiatives to fund news

