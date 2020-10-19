Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 19. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: The New York Post’s ideological split, Fox makes bid for NFL games, and Dentsu pulls back on New York office space.

Lucia Moses and I report that the publication of the New York Post’s explosive Hunter Biden story last week quickly stirred questions and conspiracy theories among some Post rank-and-file.

The Biden story also exposed a longtime ideological split between the leadership and the Post’s newsroom staffers, many of whom do not hew to the owner Rupert Murdoch’s conservative beliefs.

Some say this divide has widened in recent years with longtime EIC Col Allan’s return, the exit of some veteran older staffers, and increase in hiring on the digital site, where the staffers tend to be young.

Fox has submitted its bid to renew its NFL rights contract, sources confirmed, kicking off a scramble among major media conglomerates for one of television’s biggest prizes.

The bid is believed to be in the $US2 billion range, Bloomberg first reported, which is 50 per cent higher than its current contract, said a source.

The offer is said to have rankled other networks whose business has taken a hit from subscriber declines and the pandemic.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Daniel Geiger reports that Dentsu is seeking to sublease a glitzy new office space it leased late last year on Manhattan’s West Side.

The holding company is the newest firm to contemplating the future of the physical workplace due to the economic downturn.

Dentsu had planned to consolidate employees from four Manhattan offices into 320,000 square feet it leased late last year at the Morgan North Post Office Building by 2023.

