The future of millennial-news network Cheddar post-Altice acquisition and layoffs

Today’s news: Inside the future of millennial-news network Cheddar, the FBI interviews former Ruder Finn employees, and the ad experts up for hire.

Ashley Rodriguez spoke with Cheddar’s founder, former employees, and analysts about the future of the “post-cable-network” model the company was built on after it sold to Altice last year and went through a round of layoffs this year.

Founder Jon Steinberg said the network was focusing its distribution efforts on free streaming-TV services like Samsung TV Plus and growing direct and programmatic ad dollars.

But some insiders questioned whether ad revenue alone could sustain Cheddar’s growth â€” and how much more Altice is willing to invest in making the network a household name.

Sean Czarnecki reports that the FBI questioned former employees at public-relations firm Ruder Finn about work the agency pitched for the Chinese consulate.

The FBI asked the former employees questions like who was involved from the firm and the consulate and what the potential scope of work was.

Lobbyists and representatives for foreign governments, including PR firms, are required to register with the US government, and the US government has been stepping up enforcement of this requirement, said Joshua Rosenstein, a lawyer at Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock.

Mark Weintraub; Lucia Rodriguez; Margaux Ravis; Eric Wilson; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

Michael Kaminer identified 18 respected pros on the market who can help confront brand challenges in these turbulent times.

While the pandemic has significantly cut ad spend, agencies and brands still need talent.

The list includes agency veterans like Ed Gorman, formerly of Carat; and ex WarnerMedia CMO Chris Spadaccini.

