Why big brands are betting on nostalgia and bringing back old mascots and campaigns

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 15. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

First, we are seeking nominations for the top financial public relations firms. Submit nominations here by October 18.

Today’s news: Brands bring back nostalgia, inside Instacart’s advertising plan, and the ad agencies behind Trump and Biden’s presidential campaign.

Tanya Dua looked at how brands are embracing nostalgia during the pandemic to relate to consumers.

Experts say nostalgia can be reassuring during the pandemic as people yearn for simpler times and seek out old comforts amid uncertainty. AT&T, for example, brought back mascot Lily, who advertised its wireless service from 2013 to 2017.

Research shows that nostalgia helps drive product preferences but experts warn that old messages needs to stay relevant. Old mascots like Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima have been dropped in recent months because they’re rooted in racist stereotypes.

I talked with e-commerce agencies about how grocery-delivery app Instacart is building out an advertising business to rival the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Instacart’s big point of difference is how it divides its advertisers into five tiers based on their spending, with top spenders getting access to an API and rich data about shoppers’ buying habits.

Agencies said that being smaller than Amazon or Walmart helps Instacart in terms of ad performance, but can be a disadvantage with advertisers that want to reach as big an audience as possible.

Patrick Coffee identified the agencies tasked with handling up to $US11 billion for Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential campaigns.

The list includes some well-established political advertising firms like GMMB and shell companies or sister businesses of better-known firms.

The campaigns have also hired specialist agencies, with Biden bringing on two to handle outreach to Black voters.

More stories we’re reading:



Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.