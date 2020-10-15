Why big brands are betting on nostalgia and bringing back old mascots and campaigns

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 15. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

First, we are seeking nominations for the top financial public relations firms. Submit nominations here by October 18.

Today’s news: Brands bring back nostalgia, inside Instacart’s advertising plan, and the ad agencies behind Trump and Biden’s presidential campaign.

Screen Shot 2020 10 13 at 3.24.52 PMMondelez


Nostalgia marketing has reached a fever pitch in the pandemic. Here’s how brands like Chips Ahoy, Kraft, and AT&T are reviving old mascots and campaigns to appeal to consumers in jittery times.

  • Tanya Dua looked at how brands are embracing nostalgia during the pandemic to relate to consumers.
  • Experts say nostalgia can be reassuring during the pandemic as people yearn for simpler times and seek out old comforts amid uncertainty. AT&T, for example, brought back mascot Lily, who advertised its wireless service from 2013 to 2017.
  • Research shows that nostalgia helps drive product preferences but experts warn that old messages needs to stay relevant. Old mascots like Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima have been dropped in recent months because they’re rooted in racist stereotypes.

Read the full story here.

InstacartPhoto by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images


How Instacart is building an ad business by luring big grocery brands with perks like exclusive access to tech partners and shopper data

Read the full story here.

Trump bidenGetty


10 ad agencies that are driving $US11 billion in presidential campaign spending as Donald Trump and Joe Biden race toward the finish line

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.