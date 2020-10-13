NBCUniversal ad boss Linda Yaccarino is getting a new role

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 13. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: NBCUniversal ad boss Linda Yaccarino’s new role, SPAC deals are red-hot with advertising and media companies, and Facebook’s NDAs with ad agencies.

Ashley Rodriguez reports that NBCUniversal’s advertising boss Linda Yaccarino has a new expanded role as global chairman of advertising and partnerships.

She will oversee local advertising, company-wide marketing strategies, and a new data-strategy team.

The move positions Yaccarino to unify all of the different parts of NBC Universal’s ad business.

I reported that more media and advertising companies are going public via special-purpose acquisition companies as an alternative to the traditional IPO process of going public.

Playboy Enterprises, CuriosityStream, Digital Media Solutions are going public this year through SPACs.

While SPACs used to be viewed negatively by investors, the pandemic has changed that and experts say that SPACs can help ad and media companies that are building or already have strong recurring revenue models as traditional investment is getting harder for advertising and media companies to come by.

Patrick Coffee reports that Facebook’s contracts with some of its ad agencies have a nondisclosure clause that prevents them from discussing any aspect of the company’s business.

While some small agencies confirmed they were held to these NDAs, some big holding companies said their contract language was looser.

Jeffrey Greenbaum, partner at law firm Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, said being unable to comment on Facebook could affect an agency’s ability to do business.

More stories we’re reading:



Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.