Postmaster General Louis DeJoy hires a consulting firm

Patrick Coffee reports that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy hired a consulting firm with ties to President Trump to represent him after the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into his private business.

The investigation follows a Washington Post report that the longtime Republican fundraiser may have violated campaign fundraising law.

Patomak Global Partners was founded by Paul Atkins, a former SEC executive who has advised Trump on financial deregulation and served on his business council.

Alex Bitter spoke with Beyond Meat’s CMO Stuart Kronauge about why the brand will start selling breakfast sausage links at retailers like Kroger and Whole Foods, the plant-based meat company’s fourth product introduction and second breakfast-themed one so far this year.

Rival Impossible Foods has also spent 2020 breaking into breakfast sausage, though the company has focused on restaurants instead of retailers.

Sales of fresh plant-based breakfast meats nearly tripled in the 12 weeks ending August 9, according to data cited by Beyond Meat from provider SPINS.

Instagram rolled out new products last week to make it easier for people to find trending songs on Reels, reports Dan Whateley.

The company created a new song discovery page featuring “trending” tracks, added the ability to share audio pages with friends in direct messages, and created an option for users to bookmark songs for later use (similar to the “favourite” feature in TikTok).

The features could help Instagram compete more with TikTok, which has a heavy focus on music.

