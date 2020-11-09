Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 9. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].
Today’s news: President-elect Biden’s administration could have big advertising implications, ex-ESPN employees talk about layoffs, and public relations firm MSL tries to prove that PR drives results.
A Biden-Harris administration could mean a crackdown on the advertising and tech industries
- Patrick Coffee talked to experts who said Biden’s election could lead to a nationwide data privacy law and the creation of a consumer privacy protection bureau.
- They also expect more antitrust moves against big tech, anticompetitive e-commerce, and scrutiny over how cable providers collect and use data.
- Ruvin Spivak, associate general counsel of compliance at marketing holding company Material, said a first step could be re-establishing some version of a 2016 agreement that allowed for data sharing between the US and the European Union.
Read the full story here.
‘Even worse than we thought’: ESPN employees describe how its 300-person round of layoffs has unfolded and what they think the future holds
- Ashley Rodriguez and Travis Clark talked to ESPN about last week’s mass layoffs.
- People said they’d been bracing for layoffs as the pandemic ravaged Disney’s broader business and media reports hinted that ESPN would be the next unit to face job cuts.
- People got the news by phone their jobs were being eliminated.
Read the full story here.
PR giant MSL breaks down how it’s using tech tools to prove its work drives results for clients like P&G and Cadillac
- Publicis-owned MSL is pitching its technology as the reason it can compete with marketing and communications agencies, which have historically provided better proof of performance, reports Sean Czarnecki.
- The agency has acquired tools and services to prove its work had impact, monitor news and social media more efficiently, and retarget content.
- MSL said it’s performing this kind of work for big-name clients like Invisalign, P&G, and Cadillac.
Read the full story here.
Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!
â€” Lauren
