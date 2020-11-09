Biden's administration could have big advertising implications

Today’s news: President-elect Biden’s administration could have big advertising implications, ex-ESPN employees talk about layoffs, and public relations firm MSL tries to prove that PR drives results.

Joe bidenAssociated Press/Andrew Harnik

A Biden-Harris administration could mean a crackdown on the advertising and tech industries

ESPNMateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


‘Even worse than we thought’: ESPN employees describe how its 300-person round of layoffs has unfolded and what they think the future holds

2020 Cadillac CT4-VCadillac


PR giant MSL breaks down how it’s using tech tools to prove its work drives results for clients like P&G and Cadillac

More stories we’re reading:

