Trump's executive order could rip up ad agencies' federal contracts

Trump's executive order threatens ad agencies' federal contracts, Amazon's media power players, and YouTube won't run ads on videos about false or misleading election results.

Patrick Coffee reports that ad agencies and big brands like Uber are worried that President Trump’s executive order on unconscious bias training could threaten their federal contracts, even if he loses the election.

The September order forbids federal contractors from using programs with themes like “white privilege” and “unconscious bias,” which it calls “racist.”

Many of the ad holding companies have multi-million-dollar government contracts. One executive said they’re seeking legal advice on how to avoid violating the order.

Ashley Rodriguez and I identified 18 executives spearheading Amazon’s media investments.

Amazon is benefiting from the pandemic with e-commerce growing and people engaging with more streamed video and music at home.

While e-commerce makes up most of Amazon’s revenue, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, and advertising are becoming bigger areas of growth.

YouTube said videos making unverified and misleading claims that a candidate has won the presidential election do not violate the platform’s guidelines.

One America News (OAN), a right-wing news network, has reached more than 370,000 views on a video inaccurately claiming Trump won the election.

The video, which also spreads several myths about voter fraud, does not violate YouTube’s community guidelines, but does violate its ad policy, according to the company.

