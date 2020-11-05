Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 5. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: What California’s Proposition 24 means for Facebook and Google, Mark Penn shopped around Stagwell Group for more than a year, and inside General Mills’ e-commerce strategy.

California voters passed Proposition 24, a ballot measure that expands the state’s existing privacy laws and scales back the amount of data that big tech companies are allowed to collect on people.

The law will make it harder for Facebook and Google to track people’s activity through third parties, which could make much of the tech giants’ advertising business models obsolete, experts told Aaron Holmes.

While Prop. 24 is only active in California, it will effectively apply to all of the US because of the state’s huge influence on the tech industry.

Patrick Coffee reports that MDC CEO Mark Penn tried to sell advertising and PR holding company Stagwell Group to rival holding companies and private equity firms for more than a year, said sources with knowledge of the talks.

The effort came immediately after Penn became CEO of holding company MDC Partners and began trying to reduce that company’s debt, which stood at more than $US1 billion in 2019. Since then, MDC and Stagwell agreed to merge and create what would be the eighth-largest ad holding company with revenues of around $US2 billion.

The main reason investors passed on Stagwell was Penn’s asking price of more than $US1 billion, the people familiar with the matter said.

Tanya Dua spoke with Brad Hiranaga, North America chief brand officer at General Mills, about how the company’s e-commerce strategy is changing.

General Mills is adapting content on its websites for brands like Betty Crocker based on consumer data and trends. When use of appliances like air fryers and grills rose in recent months, the sites responded with content teaching people how to make crescent rolls and pizza using them, for instance.

General Mills’ ad budgets are also shifting from big-reach channels like TV to e-commerce channels like Walmart and Kroger.

— Lauren

â€” Lauren

