Brands rethink their holiday campaigns amid the pandemic

Lauren Johnson

Brands rethink their holiday ad campaigns, Big Tech crushes earnings thanks to direct-response advertisers, and Gap's CMO talks about making the brand relevant in 2020.

Amazon holiday 2020 campaignAmazon


Chipotle, Kohl’s, and Peloton and other top marketers reveal how they’re changing their ad strategies as the pandemic upends the holiday season

FacebookPhoto Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Facebook, Google, and Amazon boast major Q3 growth as direct-response advertisers continue to drive ad revenues

GapREUTERS/Carlo Allegri


Gap’s new CMO has a plan to make it cool again: ‘We all know that Gap has struggled over the past several years’

  • Madeline Stone talked to Gap’s new CMO Mary Alderete about how she’s going to make the brand more relevant.
  • Even before the pandemic, Gap was reporting slumping sales, and analysts were looking for more excitement to be infused into the brand. The clothing store’s net sales dropped 28% in its most recent quarter, despite a 75% increase in e-commerce sales.
  • Alderate said recent ad campaigns promoting civic engagement, voting, and hopeful messages are one way Gap is connecting with shoppers during the pandemic. “We’re leading with the platform of modern American optimism,” she said. “That’s our brand positioning, no matter what. Culturally relevant expressions of that optimism is what we will do every season.”

