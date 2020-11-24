Conservative news upstarts are looking to cash in on Trump's viewers

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 24. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Conservative news upstarts look to cash in on Trump, Snap will pay creators, and consulting startups take on Deloitte and McKinsey.

A host of conservative-leaning executives from TV, streaming and radio are looking to shore up cash and talent to take advantage of disgruntled Trump voters thirsty for their own flavour of news.

Claire Atkinson reports that a new secret venture led by conservative personality John Cardillo is angling to grab Fox News’ audience.

Elsewhere, cable channel WGN, The Blaze, Newsmax, and OANN are capitalising on viewers’ dissatisfaction with Fox News.

Shona Ghosh reports that Snapchat unveiled a new TikTok-like section for its app called Spotlight aimed at creators.

Snapchat is seeking submissions from users for the Spotlight feed, and will pay a share of $US1 million every day for the best entries.

The feature will show up on its own tab and is a curated feed of “entertaining” posts submitted by users, a little like TikTok’s “For You” page.

Samantha Stokes reports on the rise of consulting firms taking on giants like McKinsey and Deloitte.

Wonder and Vic.ai are two startups using technology to bring experts directly to clients and to automate accounting tasks.

Wonder is a consulting startup that connects clients directly with business strategy experts, and Vic.ai uses artificial intelligence to automate accounting tasks.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.