Today’s news: Inside BuzzFeed and HuffPost’s tie-up, Bain & Co.’s bet on marketing, and Sports Illustrated-branded CBD cream.

News that BuzzFeed is acquiring fellow digital media outlet HuffPost has insiders speculating about layoffs and worrying about the future of both newsrooms.

Chatter has also heated up about who BuzzFeed will choose to fill HuffPost’s vacant top editor slot.

With investors having soured on ad-based digital media, insiders also are speculating about the new entity swallowing up more digital media companies and flipping it to a SPAC.

Tanya Dua reports that Bain & Co.’s marketing practice is gaining steam, growing by double digits every year for the past five years.

Its built the practice by acquiring digital-focused firms FRWD and Pyxis and hiring big names from Nordstrom and Walmart.

Bain’s push comes as marketers are prioritising control over their customer data and messaging, but other consultancies are further ahead in encroaching on ad agencies’ turf.

Catherine LeClair reports that Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Sports Illustrated, has licensed Sports Illustrated’s name and intellectual property to create various merchandise lines, including nutritional supplements, CBD cream, and apparel collaborations.

ABG is working on Sports Illustrated Studios, which will adapt the brand’s work into scripted and unscripted TV shows, films, and podcasts.

The ventures are separate from the magazine, which is run by Maven.

