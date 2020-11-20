Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 20. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: BuzzFeed buys HuffPost, speculation is swirling about CBS News’ Susan Zirinsky, and Wall Street loves adtech again.

AOP.Press/Corbis/Getty Images

BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon, The Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday.

The acquisition is entirely in stock, and Verizon will get a stake in BuzzFeed. Verizon will also invest cash in BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, who helped launch The Huffington Post, will run both BuzzFeed and HuffPost after the deal closes.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Claire Atkinson reports that Susan Zirinsky is dropping some big hints that she is unhappy with aspects of her role, leading to speculation that there may be changes at the top of CBS News.

Sources said that she’s passionate about producing, but administrative and financial aspects of her role are getting her down.

Zirinsky stepped into the role in January 2019, becoming the first woman to lead a news division at a broadcast network. Speculation about who could replace her is mounting.

Lara O’Reilly reports that adtech share prices are undergoing a resurgence, with stocks up 57% year-to-date.

The sector has benefited from COVID-accelerated trends, such as the shift to digital content consumption and e-commerce, and the wider stock market rally.

But the adtech rally could be a bubble ready to burst, experts warn.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.