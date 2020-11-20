BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 20. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: BuzzFeed buys HuffPost, speculation is swirling about CBS News’ Susan Zirinsky, and Wall Street loves adtech again.

Jonah perettiAOP.Press/Corbis/Getty Images

BuzzFeed strikes deal to buy HuffPost from Verizon Media

Read the full story here.

Susan ZirinskyGary Gershoff/Getty Images

TV Insiders are speculating about the future of CBS News boss Susan Zirinsky, one of the industry’s highest-ranking women

Read the full story here.

The trade deskThe Trade Desk/Twitter


Wall Street has fallen back in love with adtech again â€” but the recent stock rally may not last

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.