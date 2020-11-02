The soon-to-be free Quibi free agents on the market for new jobs

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 2. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: The Quibi execs up for hire, advertisers stick with Spotify and Joe Rogan, and big brands consider dumping ad agencies.

QuibiChris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images


Quibi poached top talent from Netflix, Snap, and Hulu. Meet 9 leaders and content execs who are now free agents as the startup winds down.

Read the full story here.

Joe RoganSyfy/Getty Images


Some of Joe Rogan’s advertisers are sticking with the popular podcaster’s Spotify show despite the Alex Jones controversy

Read the full story here.

KassanEthan Miller/Getty Images


Billions of dollars are up for grabs as marketers get ready to spend again, but it will be tough for the ad giants like WPP and Publicis to capitalise on them

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.