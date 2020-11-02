The soon-to-be free Quibi free agents on the market for new jobs

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 2. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].
Today’s news: The Quibi execs up for hire, advertisers stick with Spotify and Joe Rogan, and big brands consider dumping ad agencies.
Quibi poached top talent from Netflix, Snap, and Hulu. Meet 9 leaders and content execs who are now free agents as the startup winds down.
- Quibi poached some of the brightest minds from advertising, media, and tech companies for its grand but ultimately failed mobile-video experiment.
- Ashley Rodriguez identified a handful of Quibi’s 200 employees that will soon be looking for new jobs.
- They include former Netflix creative Katie Hawkins and advertising exec Nicole McCormack.
Read the full story here.
Some of Joe Rogan’s advertisers are sticking with the popular podcaster’s Spotify show despite the Alex Jones controversy
- Spotify is facing backlash after its popular podcast creator Joe Rogan had Alex Jones as a guest on his show last week.
- Recent advertisers on the show, SimpliSafe and Neuro Gum, said that they did not plan to pull their ads, while others distanced themselves from the political views expressed on it, Tanya Dua and I report.
- Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has stood by Rogan’s decision to interview Jones.
Read the full story here.
Billions of dollars are up for grabs as marketers get ready to spend again, but it will be tough for the ad giants like WPP and Publicis to capitalise on them
- More big advertisers are considering dumping their ad agencies as spending levels recover from pandemic lows, reports Patrick Coffee.
- A new focus on efficiency and flexibility threatens legacy holding companies that rely on hourly billings while speciality agencies could benefit.
- Big agencies are fighting back, launching consulting practices to avoid losing business to upstarts.
Read the full story here.
More stories we’re reading:
- PR giants like Edelman and BCW have weathered the pandemic, and now they’re coming to grab share from advertising (Business Insider)
- Aggressive and misleading sales tactics by Yelp employees knowingly prey on small businesses during the pandemic, insiders say (Business Insider)
- Skift was praised as a progressive startup that could disrupt travel media. But some former employees say the company’s mercurial CEO acted unprofessionally and took out frustration disproportionately on women of colour. (Business Insider)
- Amazon, Google, and now Facebook are pushing into cloud gaming, which could finally give advertisers a way into this market (Business Insider)
- The 19 most important execs and creatives leading Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ franchise into bold new territory (Business Insider)
- A top Facebook ad spender points to a conservative news site that’s not news (Bloomberg)
More stories we're reading:
