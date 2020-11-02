The soon-to-be free Quibi free agents on the market for new jobs

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 2. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: The Quibi execs up for hire, advertisers stick with Spotify and Joe Rogan, and big brands consider dumping ad agencies.

Quibi poached some of the brightest minds from advertising, media, and tech companies for its grand but ultimately failed mobile-video experiment.

Ashley Rodriguez identified a handful of Quibi’s 200 employees that will soon be looking for new jobs.

They include former Netflix creative Katie Hawkins and advertising exec Nicole McCormack.

Spotify is facing backlash after its popular podcast creator Joe Rogan had Alex Jones as a guest on his show last week.

Recent advertisers on the show, SimpliSafe and Neuro Gum, said that they did not plan to pull their ads, while others distanced themselves from the political views expressed on it, Tanya Dua and I report.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has stood by Rogan’s decision to interview Jones.

More big advertisers are considering dumping their ad agencies as spending levels recover from pandemic lows, reports Patrick Coffee.

A new focus on efficiency and flexibility threatens legacy holding companies that rely on hourly billings while speciality agencies could benefit.

Big agencies are fighting back, launching consulting practices to avoid losing business to upstarts.

More stories we’re reading:

More stories we're reading:

â€” Lauren

