More advertisers are taking marketing in-house — meet the firms helping them make the move

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 19. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: The firms behind the in-house marketing boom, Edelman’s push to rival ad agencies, and YouTube’s pitch for audio ads.

Stiglin Consulting CEO Marta StiglinStiglin Consulting


Meet 20 firms helping big brands like Sprint and Unilever take their advertising in-house

Read the full story here.

TAZO - EdelmanEdelman



PR giant Edelman shares its playbook for taking on ad agencies, with a 600-person advertising team and client wins like IKEA and Asics

Read the full story here.

Lyor CohenGoogle


YouTube is pushing advertisers toward a new audio unit, and it shows how important music is to driving growth on the platform


Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.