More advertisers are taking marketing in-house — meet the firms helping them make the move

Today's news: The firms behind the in-house marketing boom, Edelman's push to rival ad agencies, and YouTube's pitch for audio ads.

Today’s news: The firms behind the in-house marketing boom, Edelman’s push to rival ad agencies, and YouTube’s pitch for audio ads.

Tanya Dua looked at the firms behind the rise of in-house marketing â€” a trend that has grown during the pandemic.

Consultancies and firms have helped marketers make the shift and handle hiring, creating content, media buying, and measurement.

The list includes independent firms like Brunner and larger agencies like WPP-owned Essence.

Sean Czarnecki reports that PR giant Edelman is pushing to take on ad agencies in creative work with hires from Leo Burnett and McCann.

Edelman has won creative for accounts like IKEA, Asics, Tazo, and Good Humour and launched a video content studio called The Blue Room.

Advertising competitors are sceptical Edelman can be a serious contender.

Hugh Langley spoke with Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s head of music, about its new pitch for audio ads.

More than 2 billion people are playing music videos on YouTube each month, showing how big music is becoming to YouTube.

YouTube’s audio ads show a still image because 85% of music consumption on its platform happens in the foreground.

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!

