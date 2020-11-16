Who's winning advertising as it returns in 2020

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 16. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: 14 ad buyers pick the winning media companies and platforms, Endeavour snaps up Fred Santarpia, and behind DoorDash’s marketing.

2020 has been a tough year for the advertising industry as marketers grapple with an economic downturn and new consumer habits like the rise of e-commerce.

I asked 14 ad buyers to name the media companies and platforms that are winning advertisers’ budgets this year.

They included companies like Fox, which has been creative about producing breakout hit “The Masked Singer;” and social platforms like Facebook and Snap.

Claire Atkinson reports that Ari Emanuel’s Endeavour, parent of talent agency WME and sports giant IMG, hired Fred Santarpia to run its high-profile Endeavour Streaming unit.

He will work on expanding the DTC streaming unit, which handles operations for sports leagues like NBA and WWE.

Santarpia is a former CondÃ© Nast digital executive and most recently worked at e-commerce platform Moda Operandi.

DoorDash increased sales and marketing expenses in 2020 ahead of its IPO.

But unlike other buzzy startups who ramp up marketing at the expense of profits, DoorDash’s marketing declined as a share of revenue and it cut its losses leading up to its IPO.

The delivery company lost $US149 million on revenue of $US1.9 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared with a $US667 million loss on $US587 million in revenue for the full prior year.

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!

