Who's winning advertising as it returns in 2020

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 16. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: 14 ad buyers pick the winning media companies and platforms, Endeavour snaps up Fred Santarpia, and behind DoorDash’s marketing.

Masked singer 3Michael Becker / FOX


14 ad buyers that control billions in spending named the media companies and platforms that are winning as advertising comes back

Read the full story here.

NBA FansReuters/Eric Hartline


Ari Emanuel’s Endeavour nabs a CondÃ© Nast alum to expand its streaming company globally

Read the full story here.

Burma BitesDoorDash


DoorDash boosted its ad spend ahead of its IPO, and it says it did so while cutting losses

  • DoorDash increased sales and marketing expenses in 2020 ahead of its IPO.
  • But unlike other buzzy startups who ramp up marketing at the expense of profits, DoorDash’s marketing declined as a share of revenue and it cut its losses leading up to its IPO.
  • The delivery company lost $US149 million on revenue of $US1.9 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared with a $US667 million loss on $US587 million in revenue for the full prior year.

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.