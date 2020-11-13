L'Oréal's US CMO bolts for at-home fitness startup Hydrow

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 13. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

November 13, 2020

L'Oréal's US chief marketing officer Gretchen Saegh-Fleming leaves for at-home fitness startup Hydrow, inside WarnerMedia's huge layoffs, and how Jennifer Prosek became a star in financial PR.

L’OrÃ©al’s US chief marketing officer Gretchen Saegh-Fleming has left to join at-home fitness startup Hydrow, reports Tanya Dua.

At-home fitness companies like Peloton and NordicTrack have reported record sales during the pandemic.

Saegh-Fleming worked at L’OrÃ©al for eight years, spearheading areas like e-commerce and digital innovation.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and two other top execs addressed staffers during a virtual town hall on Wednesday afternoon after the company cut a huge number of jobs.

A person in the meeting said Kilar positioned the layoffs as part of a “painful” but necessary shift to realign the company around emerging products like HBO Max.

Speculation has been swirling that WarnerMedia might spin off or sell CNN, and Kilar said at the meeting that he was excited about the opportunities at the cable-news network after its ratings boomed during the election.

Sean Czarnecki profiled Prosek Partners CEO Jennifer Prosek, who has become a juggernaut in financial public relations.

She started in PR straight out of college, working for clients like local law firms, real estate brokers, and an ambulance company, before branching out to financial services companies.

But as the agency expands to crisis situations, it faces competition from established firms like Sard Verbinnen & Co. and Joele Frank.

