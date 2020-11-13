L'Oréal's US CMO bolts for at-home fitness startup Hydrow

Today’s news: L’OrÃ©al’s US chief marketing officer Gretchen Saegh-Fleming leaves for at-home fitness startup Hydrow, inside WarnerMedia’s huge layoffs, and how Jennifer Prosek became a star in financial PR.

GretchenL’Oreal


L’OrÃ©al’s US CMO has jumped to at-home fitness startup Hydrow, which just raised $US25 million as it aims to take on Peloton and Mirror

WarnerMedia CEO Jason KilarWarnerMedia


Inside WarnerMedia as huge layoffs hit the company and speculation swirls around the futures of CNN and HBO Max

Jennifer Prosek, managing partner of Prosek PartnersPage


Inside the rise of Jennifer Prosek, who went from upstart to financial public relations juggernaut who spins for clients like Goldman Sachs and Bridgewater Associates

