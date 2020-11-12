Facebook's political ad ban is going to continue for at least a month

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 12. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Facebook extends political ad ban as Trump spreads falsehoods, Unilever is looking for a new e-commerce ad agency, and Harry’s is on the hunt for acquisitions.

2020 electionMike Segar/Reuters


Facebook is extending its ban on political ads 1 month as Trump spreads falsehoods around election results. Here’s the memo the company sent to political ad buyers.

Read the full story here.

Alan jope unileverUnilever’s CEO is grateful for mayonnaise

Unilever is shopping around its booming e-commerce advertising business, and it could mean a big loss to ad giant WPP


Read the full story here.

Harry'sFacebook/Harry’s


Razor maker Harry’s CEO explains why it’s on the acquisition hunt and getting into cat food after its hopes of being acquired by Schick’s parent company fell through

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.