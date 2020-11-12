Facebook's political ad ban is going to continue for at least a month

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 12. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Facebook extends political ad ban as Trump spreads falsehoods, Unilever is looking for a new e-commerce ad agency, and Harry’s is on the hunt for acquisitions.

Facebook and Google extended a ban on political ads effort to stem disinformation.

Facebook said in a memo to political ad buyers that the ban could last another month “to help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform” regarding the presidential election.

But the ad ban is causing problems for congressional candidates in Georgia, where runoff elections for the state’s two US Senate seats are set for January 5.

Unilever’s CEO is grateful for mayonnaise

Patrick Coffee and Claire Atkinson report that Unilever is shopping around its North American retail ad business, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

A change in agency would be a big loss for the ad holding company WPP, which handles Unilever’s ad-buying in most of the world.

Retail advertising is taking off as e-commerce booms, and big agencies and holding companies are launching divisions to chase the business.

Alex Bitter reports that Harry’s is open to acquiring small consumer brands after its acquisition by Edgewell, the maker of Schick, fell through.

The brand is expanding into new categories like cat food and plans to sell its razors in US Costco stores starting on Sunday.

A brand development team called Harry’s Lab acts like a startup accelerator within Harry’s and has launched products like women’s razors, men’s body wash, and anti-dandruff shampoo.

