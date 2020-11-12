Facebook's political ad ban is going to continue for at least a month

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 12. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].
Today’s news: Facebook extends political ad ban as Trump spreads falsehoods, Unilever is looking for a new e-commerce ad agency, and Harry’s is on the hunt for acquisitions.
Facebook is extending its ban on political ads 1 month as Trump spreads falsehoods around election results. Here’s the memo the company sent to political ad buyers.
- Facebook and Google extended a ban on political ads effort to stem disinformation.
- Facebook said in a memo to political ad buyers that the ban could last another month “to help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform” regarding the presidential election.
- But the ad ban is causing problems for congressional candidates in Georgia, where runoff elections for the state’s two US Senate seats are set for January 5.
Read the full story here.
Unilever is shopping around its booming e-commerce advertising business, and it could mean a big loss to ad giant WPP
- Patrick Coffee and Claire Atkinson report that Unilever is shopping around its North American retail ad business, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.
- A change in agency would be a big loss for the ad holding company WPP, which handles Unilever’s ad-buying in most of the world.
- Retail advertising is taking off as e-commerce booms, and big agencies and holding companies are launching divisions to chase the business.
Read the full story here.
Razor maker Harry’s CEO explains why it’s on the acquisition hunt and getting into cat food after its hopes of being acquired by Schick’s parent company fell through
- Alex Bitter reports that Harry’s is open to acquiring small consumer brands after its acquisition by Edgewell, the maker of Schick, fell through.
- The brand is expanding into new categories like cat food and plans to sell its razors in US Costco stores starting on Sunday.
- A brand development team called Harry’s Lab acts like a startup accelerator within Harry’s and has launched products like women’s razors, men’s body wash, and anti-dandruff shampoo.
Read the full story here.
Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!
â€” Lauren
