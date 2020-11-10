McDonald's is getting into plant-based meats

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 10. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: McDonald’s gets into plant-based meat, AMC stock soars on COVID vaccine news, and Trump’s refusal to concede opens up new cybersecurity threats.

Stocks for AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres surged on Monday following optimistic coronavirus vaccine news from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, reports Travis Clark.

AMC shares were up 80% and Cinemark shares were up 40%. Disney shares were also up 10%.

It’s a rare bit of good news for the movie-theatre industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic. Other major chains like Regal and Cineworld have closed all locations in the US and UK.

Jeff Elder reports that former government officials and cybersecurity experts say election disinformation makes Americans vulnerable to cyberattacks, particularly given Trump’s widely debunked claims of election fraud and his refusal to concede the election.

Companies are more vulnerable to attacks as remote workers are hit with another threat â€” convincing phishing emails disguised as election information.

Disinformation makes it more difficult for workers to wade through divisive claims and counterclaims in a tense public forum.

