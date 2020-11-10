McDonald's is getting into plant-based meats

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for November 10. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

First: We are looking for nominations for our annual list of rising stars of Madison Avenue. Submit your nominations here by November 16.

Today’s news: McDonald’s gets into plant-based meat, AMC stock soars on COVID vaccine news, and Trump’s refusal to concede opens up new cybersecurity threats.

McplantMcDonald’s


McDonald’s reveals the McPlant, as the fast-food giant crafts plant-based burgers and ‘chicken’

Read the full story here.

AMC kiosksFrederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images


AMC is up 80% as movie-theatre stocks stocks surge after Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective

Read the full story here.

Trump(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, after attending the casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., for the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack in Syria.


Trump’s refusal to concede the election is creating an opening for cybercriminals to mount attacks on American companies, experts say

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.