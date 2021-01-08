Facebook cracks down on Trump

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for January 8. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Facebook suspends Trump, Shopify removes Trump stores, and investors pick the top DTC brands poised to take off in 2021.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

Following the siege at the US Capitol building, Shopify removed stores affiliated with President Donald Trump.

“Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy,” a Shopify spokesperson told Insider.

Rioters wore “Make America Great Again” and Trump 2020 merchandise while sieging the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Tanya Dua asked 20 investors which DTC companies they think will take off this year and why.

While some direct-to-consumer upstarts faced headwinds in 2020 due to the pandemic, others are cropping up in a variety of categories.

The investors named companies like Parade, Clare, and Fable Pets.

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday!

