Advertisers pull ads amid the attack on the US Capitol

Today’snews: Marketers pull their ads amid the attack on the US Capitol while top business leaders speak out against the rioters.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Claire Atkinson and Patrick Coffee report that a host of major brands asked their ad agencies to pause their advertising campaigns amid the unprecedented attack on the US Capitol.

At least one TV network stopped running commercial breaks during news coverage of the coup attempt.

Advertisers are seeking advice on what to do next, and the news coverage leaves a question mark over what will happen with campaigns set to air on inauguration day January 20.

Business leaders also spoke out against the attack.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian described the rioters as “domestic terrorists.” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement that he strongly condemned Wednesday’s violence, saying, “We are better than this.”

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, issued a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and the rioters. He called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove Trump from office.

In other news, I reported that Ulta Beauty is rolling out an advertising arm to sell ads on its own platform, publisher sites, and social networks, according to two ad buyers with direct knowledge.

The beauty retailer joins Walgreens, CVS, Target, and Walmart that are betting on advertising as a way to offset shrinking retail margins.

In addition to selling ads on its own properties, Ulta Beauty is working with Epsilon to pitch co-branded programmatic ads that run on Facebook, YouTube, and ad networks.

