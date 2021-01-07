Advertisers pull ads amid the attack on the US Capitol

Today’snews: Marketers pull their ads amid the attack on the US Capitol while top business leaders speak out against the rioters.

Qanon shaman viking riot capitolSAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisers pull commercials around news coverage of attempted coup at US Capitol

GettyImages 1230454782Samuel Corum/Getty Images


Business leaders including JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian condemn the rioters at the US Capitol: ‘These are domestic terrorists’

  • Business leaders also spoke out against the attack.
  • Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian described the rioters as “domestic terrorists.” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement that he strongly condemned Wednesday’s violence, saying, “We are better than this.”
  • Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, issued a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and the rioters. He called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove Trump from office.

Ulta beauty 7832Business Insider/Jessica Tyler


Ulta Beauty is pushing into advertising as it chases a piece of the $US17 billion e-commerce ad business

