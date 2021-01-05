Michelob Ultra's VP of marketing breaks down its plan to grow sales

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for January 5. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Michelob Ultra’s sales are soaring even as beer sales slide, the “Ratatouille” musical earns over $US1 million in ticket sales, and Google employees form a union.

Tanya Dua reports that Michelob Ultra has grown market share and sales, even as beer sales have been sliding in recent years.

She spoke with VP of marketing Ricardo Marques about the brand’s positioning with active lifestyles. In 2020, Michelob Ultra tapped celebrities for livestreams and engaged with NBA fans.

But competition is heating up, and Michelob plans to compete by growing its portfolio and target audience.

Dan Whateley reports that “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” earned over $US1 million in ticket sales from its virtual New Year’s Day stream.

The musical started as a TikTok trend and became a Broadway-scale online production featuring Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-nominated performers like Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, AndrÃ© De Shields, and Ashley Park.

Some proceeds from the virtual performance will go to The Actors Fund, a charity that supports performers and other entertainment workers who have been hit hard by theatre closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Google employees are praising the announcement that more than 200 Google workers have formed a union.

The union is meant to promote inclusivity and ethics at Google and will be open to all 120,000 Alphabet employees in the US and Canada.

Raksha Muthukumar, a software engineer at Google, tweeted that the union came together because “it’s time for tech workers to stand together & say we won’t prop up a world made for the wealthy, the privileged, the white, the male, the heteronormative.”

