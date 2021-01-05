Michelob Ultra's VP of marketing breaks down its plan to grow sales

Today’s news: Michelob Ultra’s sales are soaring even as beer sales slide, the “Ratatouille” musical earns over $US1 million in ticket sales, and Google employees form a union.

Michelob ULTRAMichelob ULTRA


Michelob Ultra’s sales have soared even as people ditch beer. Here’s how the brand has catered to health-focused consumers in the pandemic.

Ratatouille the musical live event@ratatousicalthemusical/@e_jaccs/TikTok


The ‘Ratatouille’ musical that began as a TikTok trend earned over $US1 million in ticket sales

More than 200 Google employees have formed a union, and workers are calling it ‘a long time coming’ after years of turmoil inside the company

