These adtech companies could be next to IPO

Today’s news: The adtech companies poised to IPO, the rise and fall of Crispin Porter Bogusky, and 21 free agents in media.

Experts predict more adtech IPOs are imminent, especially with SPACs eyeing the sector, reports Lara O’Reilly.

She asked 10 experts to name the adtech companies most likely to IPO in 2021.

They named candidates including DoubleVerify, Taboola, and IronSource, though not all are necessarily in the process of going public.

Tanya Dua explored what happened to once-hot Crispin Porter Bogusky, which is now a shadow of its former self.

Its founder and one of the biggest names in modern advertising, Alex Bogusky, left and returned in 2018 but failed to revive the agency’s sliding fortunes.

Sources also blamed a struggle to keep up with changes in the business, a string of leadership departures, and a parent company that tried to grow it too fast.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Big media’s massive restructurings and pandemic-driven business troubles have thrust experienced TV and film talent onto the job market in 2020.

Ashley Rodriguez identified 21 respected TV, film, and streaming-video execs on the market who are adept at navigating the shifting media landscape.

The list includes Blair Rich, Kay Madati, Jane Wiseman, Steve Pamon, and Kevin Reilly.

