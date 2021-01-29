Walmart's plan to dominate advertising

Hello! Welcome to Insider Advertising for January 29. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

I reported that Walmart revealed plans to ramp up its advertising business and compete with ad giants like Amazon and Google.

The retailer is rebranding its advertising business to Walmart Connect.

It also plans to roll out its own adtech and ads on in-store screens this year.

Mark Zuckerberg said Apple is becoming one of Facebook’s “biggest competitors” in an earnings call.

Zuckerberg also said Apple misleads users about its commitment to privacy, because it doesn’t end-to-end encrypt iMessage.

He also accused Apple of squashing competition under the guise of privacy protection.

Claire Atkinson reports that advertisers are making contingency plans in case the Tokyo Olympics get canned.

Brands are asking for greater flexibility, including getting their cash back versus rolling into other programming.

At risk is a huge Olympics ad business for NBCUniversal, which totaled some $US1.25 billion in 2020.

