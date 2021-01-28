WWE insiders break down new streaming strategy

Morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for January 28. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here for your daily insider’s guide to advertising and media.

Tips, comments, suggestions? Drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @LaurenJohnson.

WWE insiders tell Travis Clark that its new streaming deal with NBC’s Peacock is a sign that the company as a content generator, not a streaming business.

Peacock will roll out its more than 17,000 hours of wrestling-entertainment content in March like “WrestleMania” and “SummerSlam.”

WWE has had its own streaming service since 2014 that at one point had 64 analytics staffers, according to one former WWE employee.

Sean Czarnecki reports that PR giant APCO Worldwide is partnering with Vector Centre, a water and environment intelligence firm, to grow its sustainability business.

The deal with Vector Centre is part of an effort by APCO to grow in areas like management consulting and compete with the likes of Accenture and McKinsey.

APCO is also trying to keep up with the PR industry’s move to be more data-driven.

Rachel Premack reports that there are three new allegations of copying against the Instagram mega influencer Danielle Bernstein.

Two people who worked with Bernstein said she emulated a fabric print from the billion-dollar Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana.

Interviews with 26 fashion-industry professionals suggest a pattern of behaviour that flouts industry norms against imitation and tests the limits of copyright law.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.