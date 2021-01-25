CEOs steer clear of Fox News' Maria Bartiromo

Hello and welcome to Insider Advertising. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

Claire Atkinson and Sean Czarnecki report that some CEOs are denying interviews to Maria Bartiromo as she gets ready to try out on Fox News’ opinion lineup.

She and her team have been making calls to sources to help book guests on the show, but several of these executives say there is too much risk involved in appearing on air with her.

Bartiromo’s debut as a lead-in to Tucker Carlson comes as the Biden administration takes charge.

Patrick Coffee reports that the ad agency Hero Group sued Omnicom’s DDB agency over a $US4 billion US Army contract.

The suit alleged DDB brought on Hero Group to win the contract but never paid it for more than two years of work.

Hero Group is seeking $US100 million in damages for what it calls “a classic bait and switch.”

Early users of Snapchat’s Spotlight feature said that they are getting paid anywhere from a few thousand dollars to over a million dollars.

Snapchat is trying to cosy up to creators with a TikTok copy-cat featured launched in November that promises to pay more than $US1 million a day to creators.

Creators said that they’re worried that the money could slow down if more creators join Spotlight.

