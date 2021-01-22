CMOs discuss the future of advertising

Lauren Johnson

Marc PritchardGetty/Phil Cole

11 top marketers from General Mills, Pepsi, P&G and others reveal how advertising will change in 2021

BermudaOnepony/Dreamstime.com

The ex-leader of Bermuda has been charged with corruption, potentially ending a decade-long mystery about the controversial US ad agency GlobalHue

Mark ZuckerbergNick Wass/Associated Press


Facebook passes decision on whether to permanently ban Trump over to newly created oversight board

More stories we’re reading:

