CMOs discuss the future of advertising

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:
- The future of advertising, according to top CMOs.
- Bermuda’s ex-leader charged with corruption after allegations of taking improper money from ad agency.
- Facebook passes Trump decision to oversight board.
If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here for your daily insider’s guide to advertising and media.
Tips, comments, suggestions? Drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @LaurenJohnson.
11 top marketers from General Mills, Pepsi, P&G and others reveal how advertising will change in 2021
- Tanya Dua spoke with top marketers about how the ad industry will change as a result of the pandemic.
- The pandemic has upended the advertising industry and accelerated existing trends like cutting big-budget ad productions and investing more in e-commerce.
- Company statements on hot-button issues reached a fever pitch in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and is likely to continue.
Click here to read the story.
The ex-leader of Bermuda has been charged with corruption, potentially ending a decade-long mystery about the controversial US ad agency GlobalHue
- Jim Edwards reports that Ewart Brown, the former Premier of Bermuda, was charged with 13 counts of corruption. He denies the charges.
- Prosecutors say Brown took improper payments from GlobalHue, a US ad agency that handled Bermuda’s tourism business.
- The charges also shed light on a decade-old mystery about Brown’s relationship with the US ad agency GlobalHue, which handled the government’s tourism marketing account.
Click here to read the story.
Facebook passes decision on whether to permanently ban Trump over to newly created oversight board
- Facebook said on Thursday that its oversight board will review the suspension of Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
- The oversight board serves as Facebook’s “Supreme Court” by handling its complex content decisions.
- The board has 90 days to make its decision.
Click here to read the story.
More stories we’re reading:
- Ad company Havas hires ex-Vice publisher to launch a new division to help CMOs adjust their pandemic messaging(Business Insider)
- The My Pillow guy is a former bankrupt gambler who made â€” and might soon lose â€” millions thanks to a religious devotion to Trump (Business Insider)
- Netflix’s push into franchise TV will be essential as Disney Plus prepares a barrage of Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ shows (Business Insider)
- How Google finally decided to remove Parler after months of flagging the app’s harmful content (Business Insider)
- Patreon considers public listing as soon as this year(The Information)
Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.