CMOs discuss the future of advertising

Tanya Dua spoke with top marketers about how the ad industry will change as a result of the pandemic.

The pandemic has upended the advertising industry and accelerated existing trends like cutting big-budget ad productions and investing more in e-commerce.

Company statements on hot-button issues reached a fever pitch in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and is likely to continue.

Jim Edwards reports that Ewart Brown, the former Premier of Bermuda, was charged with 13 counts of corruption. He denies the charges.

Prosecutors say Brown took improper payments from GlobalHue, a US ad agency that handled Bermuda’s tourism business.

The charges also shed light on a decade-old mystery about Brown’s relationship with the US ad agency GlobalHue, which handled the government’s tourism marketing account.

Facebook said on Thursday that its oversight board will review the suspension of Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The oversight board serves as Facebook’s “Supreme Court” by handling its complex content decisions.

The board has 90 days to make its decision.

