President Biden's stimulus plan faces its first test

- President Biden’s stimulus plan.
- Washington Post insiders talk post-Trump coverage.
- Startups look to cash in on Substack ads.
Biden faces a set of massive economic and health crises â€” and his stimulus plan will test a vow to work with Congressional Republicans
- After being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden is inheriting a set of extraordinary crises that will test his new administration from its earliest days.
- His vow to work with Republicans will be quickly tested with his new stimulus package.
- Nearly 10 million fewer Americans are employed due to the pandemic and millions more are receiving unemployment benefits.
Washington Post insiders are speculating over who might replace its revered editor Marty Baron and how the paper will adapt to the post-Trump era
- Steven Perlberg dug into looking at how the Post will define its coverage after Trump.
- Executive editor Marty Baron is said to be staying on as editor until the company can return to working from the office.
- Possible successors include Post alum Kevin Merida and national editor Steve Ginsberg.
Advertisements have emerged on Substack’s ‘ad-free’ newsletter platform as writers look for more ways to earn. These 3 startups are trying to turn the trend into a business.
- Startups are working to plug ads into Substack writers’ subscription-based newsletters, Mark Stenberg reports.
- The companies include Swapstack and Letterwell help pair independent newsletters with interested advertisers.
- Substack’s founders have been vocal about their opposition to advertising since they launched the platform.
More stories we're reading:
- Salaries at The New Yorker reveal major pay disparities, with women of colour making significantly less than their coworkers across the board (Business Insider)
- Netflix’s CEO says it has to catch up with Disney+ on animated family hits like ‘Soul’ (Business Insider)
- Parler partially reappears with support from Russian technology firm (Reuters)
- The unauthorised story of Andreessen Horowitz (Newcomer)
- Brands respond to Joe Biden’s inauguration (Ad Age)
