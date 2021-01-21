President Biden's stimulus plan faces its first test

Lauren Johnson

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

Joe biden jill bidenWin McNamee/Getty Images


Biden faces a set of massive economic and health crises â€” and his stimulus plan will test a vow to work with Congressional Republicans

Washington postBonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images


Washington Post insiders are speculating over who might replace its revered editor Marty Baron and how the paper will adapt to the post-Trump era

Jake SingerJake Singer


Advertisements have emerged on Substack’s ‘ad-free’ newsletter platform as writers look for more ways to earn. These 3 startups are trying to turn the trend into a business.

More stories we’re reading:

