President Biden's stimulus plan faces its first test

After being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden is inheriting a set of extraordinary crises that will test his new administration from its earliest days.

His vow to work with Republicans will be quickly tested with his new stimulus package.

Nearly 10 million fewer Americans are employed due to the pandemic and millions more are receiving unemployment benefits.

Steven Perlberg dug into looking at how the Post will define its coverage after Trump.

Executive editor Marty Baron is said to be staying on as editor until the company can return to working from the office.

Possible successors include Post alum Kevin Merida and national editor Steve Ginsberg.

Startups are working to plug ads into Substack writers’ subscription-based newsletters, Mark Stenberg reports.

The companies include Swapstack and Letterwell help pair independent newsletters with interested advertisers.

Substack’s founders have been vocal about their opposition to advertising since they launched the platform.

