Today’s news: Mobile ad tech firm Pocketmath shuts down, shareholders seek to pressure Omnicom and Home Depot, and how the vaccine could boost pharmacies’ business.

I reported that Pocketmath, an adtech company that helped advertisers buy programmatic ads on publisher sites, has shut down after facing lawsuits over unpaid bills.

Cofounder and executive chairman Eric Tucker told me that Pocketmath had tried to get acquired but declined to discuss what happened to the company.

Adtech firms including Mediavine were alerted that Pocketmath may seek “clawbacks,” or ask publishers to return money that they have already been paid.

Patrick Coffee reports that shareholders in Omnicom and Home Depot are seeking investigations into whether ads on Facebook, Google, and Twitter fuel violence and hate speech.

Investors expect the issue to get traction in the wake of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Nonprofit Open Mic is leading the efforts on behalf of The Nathan Cummings Foundation and Myra K. Young.

Pharmacies and retailers helping administer coronavirus vaccines could see a boost to their own businesses, reports Tanya Dua.

The vaccination effort is a chance for pharmacies show how they have been revamping their businesses as some big-box retailers make inroads into healthcare.

The retailers’ effort to push into advertising sales could also get a boost.

