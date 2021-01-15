Trump administration staffers are struggling to find their next jobs

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for January 15.

Today’s news: Trump administration staffers struggle to find next jobs, a guide to hiring an Amazon agency, and the media free agents from WarnerMedia.

Trump(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


Trump administration staffers are getting snubbed while hunting for jobs. One recruiter tried to place six of them and couldn’t land any interviews.

The marketers’ complete guide to hiring an agency to help them drive sales on Amazon

Hbo maxHBO

WarnerMedia’s ongoing shake-up has led to the exits of many respected execs. Meet 6 leaders who have left the company and are now free agents on the job market.

