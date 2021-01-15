Trump administration staffers are struggling to find their next jobs

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for January 15. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Trump administration staffers struggle to find next jobs, a guide to hiring an Amazon agency, and the media free agents from WarnerMedia.

Departing Trump White House communications staff are getting the cold shoulder from some corners of the job market, report Claire Atkinson and Sean Czarnecki.

One PR recruiter has been unable to place candidates, and Trump staff are viewed as lacking credibility.

Those who stood up to Trump might find an easier route than those who stood by the impeached president, though.

I talked with a mix of agency, brand, and tech sources about how to hire an Amazon agency.

The experts broke down what agencies charge and how much advertisers should spend on advertising, among other things.

As Amazon’s ad business grows, more than 100 agencies have emerged to help brands with everything from advertising to selling.

WarnerMedia’s ongoing internal shake-up means some of its key leaders who helped the company through transformational moments have exited the company and are now free agents.

Ashley Rodriguez identified six respected former WarnerMedia execs on the market.

The list includes former WarnerMedia executives Kevin Reilly and Blair Rich.

