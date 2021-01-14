Google cracks down on political ads

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for January 14.

Today’s news: Google cracks down on political ads, the power players at Publicis, and The New York Times reckons with ‘Caliphate.’

Sundar Pichai


Google is blocking all political ads, as well as those related to the US Capitol siege, until at least the day after the inauguration

Arthur Sadoun


Meet the top executives leading advertising giant Publicis’ turnaround as it takes on rivals WPP and Omnicom

New York Times insiders say tensions are still simmering over its response to the ‘Caliphate’ disaster, and it reveals the internal politics of its red-hot audio business

