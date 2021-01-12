Parler sues Amazon after being banned from Amazon Web Services

Today’s news: Parler sues Amazon after being banned from Amazon Web Services, Google freezes political donations, and new research reveals how people subscribe to streaming services.

Parler is suing Amazon, alleging antitrust violations after the e-commerce giant banned the far-right social media app from AWS

Google joins Microsoft and Facebook in freezing all political contributions following the Capitol siege

New research shows the average US household now subscribes to 4 streaming services â€” and it could lead to a major shift in the market

More stories we’re reading:

