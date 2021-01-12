Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for January 12. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Parler sues Amazon after being banned from Amazon Web Services, Google freezes political donations, and new research reveals how people subscribe to streaming services.

The far-right social media platform Parler said that it was suing Amazon, alleging antitrust violations after Amazon banned the website from using its AWS service.

Amazon says that Parler does not efficiently police threats of violence on its platform.

The lawsuit comes after many consider the role that tech companies play in enabling those seeking to incite violence.

Google said that it would halt political contributions following the deadly siege of the US Capitol building last week.

Facebook and Microsoft also said that they would freeze political contributions.

The moves come as brands like Marriott and Morgan Stanley stop donations to Republican lawmakers who objected to President-elect Joe Biden’s certification.

Travis Clark reports new findings from Ampere Analysis showing that the average US household subscribes to four services.

In both US and western Europe, 10% of streaming homes subscribe to five or more services.

The boom could result in the bundling of streaming services.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.