Capitol siege puts a chill on advertisers' Inauguration Day plans

Today’s news: Advertisers mull Inauguration Day plans, cable giants face pressure for distributing conservative news, and tech giants cut off Parler.

TV giants like Comcast, AT&T, Amazon, and Roku are facing criticism for spreading misinformation by airing conservative news networks Newsmax, Fox News, and One America News Network in the wake of the US Capitol attack, Claire and I report.

AT&T and Comcast could be seen as anticompetitive if they block the networks since they run competing networks, however.

Others like Dish say they don’t control the content that they distribute and want to give consumers choice.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon, Google, and Apple have cut off Parler, an app used by Trump supporters to spread misinformation and incite violence.

But experts say that it’s unlikely to be the end of the platform, reports Andrew Dunn.

Parler CEO John Matze said the site could be down for up to a week while it rebuilds.

