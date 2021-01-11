Capitol siege puts a chill on advertisers' Inauguration Day plans

Lauren Johnson

Today’s news: Advertisers mull Inauguration Day plans, cable giants face pressure for distributing conservative news, and tech giants cut off Parler.

Biden transitionJoe Raedle/Getty Images


Advertisers weigh cancelling Inauguration Day ads, fearing more violence after Capitol siege

Chris ruddy newsmax interview new yorkerBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images


After US Capitol riots, cable giants face criticism for enabling the spread of misinformation

ParlerOLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon’s decision to sever ties with Parler might not kill the controversial social media platform

