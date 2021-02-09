Creators worry Instagram's test will hurt engagement

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 9. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here for your daily insider’s guide to advertising and media.

Tips, comments, suggestions? Drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @LaurenJohnson.

Instagram is running a new test that removes the ability to share feed posts to Stories, reports Sydney Bradley.

The test is limited to select countries, and Instagram doesn’t have plans to expand it at this time.

Creators said that the test could hurt engagement, growth, and exposure.

McDonald’s pledged support for Black Lives Matter with donations and diversity-centric hires.

Kate Taylor spoke with more than a dozen McDonald’s insiders about the fast-food giant’s efforts.

Critics are sceptical enough is being done. Some Black executives and franchisees are even suing.

Ashley Stewart and Eugene Kim report that Andy Jassy rise’s to Amazon CEO leaves open his role as CEO of AWS.

They named five Amazon insiders who could be successors to Jassy, including Charlie Bell and Matt Garman.

AWS execs Bell, Garman, and Peter DeSantis are part of Amazon’s S-team, a group of leaders from across the company that work on key business decisions.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.