- Creators worry Instagram’s test will hurt engagement.
- McDonald’s battles with race.
- Who is the next AWS CEO?
Instagram is running a test that limits resharing and creators worry it could hurt their audience growth and businesses
- Instagram is running a new test that removes the ability to share feed posts to Stories, reports Sydney Bradley.
- The test is limited to select countries, and Instagram doesn’t have plans to expand it at this time.
- Creators said that the test could hurt engagement, growth, and exposure.
Inside McDonald’s reckoning on race, amid billion-dollar lawsuits and unprecedented new efforts
- McDonald’s pledged support for Black Lives Matter with donations and diversity-centric hires.
- Kate Taylor spoke with more than a dozen McDonald’s insiders about the fast-food giant’s efforts.
- Critics are sceptical enough is being done. Some Black executives and franchisees are even suing.
5 Amazon power players who could replace Andy Jassy as CEO of $US40 billion AWS
- Ashley Stewart and Eugene Kim report that Andy Jassy rise’s to Amazon CEO leaves open his role as CEO of AWS.
- They named five Amazon insiders who could be successors to Jassy, including Charlie Bell and Matt Garman.
- AWS execs Bell, Garman, and Peter DeSantis are part of Amazon’s S-team, a group of leaders from across the company that work on key business decisions.
