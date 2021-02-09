The top Super Bowl ads

Hi and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 8. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here for your daily insider’s guide to advertising and media.

Tips, comments, suggestions? Drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @LaurenJohnson.

Insider compiled a list of the 10 most unforgettable ads that aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

Big brands like Coca-Cola and Budweiser sat out the Super Bowl while new brands like Oatly ran its first Super Bowl ad.

The list includes spots from Amazon, Robinhood, General Motors, and State Farm Insurance.

Vegan milk brand Oatly released a bizarre and unexpected Super Bowl LV commercial featuring CEO Toni Petersson.

In the 30-second spot, Petersson plays sings a jingle about the brand while standing in a field.

Oatly released an “I totally hated that Oatly commercial” T-shirt that sold out in under 5 minutes.

Lindsay Rittenhouse and Patrick Coffee report that Ogilvy’s new hands-on CEO Andy Main is moving the legacy ad agency further into PR and consulting.

Some insiders are unsettled and unsure of what the changes mean for the agency and their jobs.

Main says making big ads is still the focus but that he’s taking a more expansive view of creativity.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.