The top Super Bowl ads

- The most unforgettable Super Bowl ads.
- Oatly’s bizarre Super Bowl t-shirts.
- Inside Ogilvy’s turnaround.
The 10 most unforgettable commercials from this year’s Super Bowl
- Insider compiled a list of the 10 most unforgettable ads that aired during this year’s Super Bowl.
- Big brands like Coca-Cola and Budweiser sat out the Super Bowl while new brands like Oatly ran its first Super Bowl ad.
- The list includes spots from Amazon, Robinhood, General Motors, and State Farm Insurance.
Oatly’s bizarre Super Bowl ad helped the company sell out a t-shirt saying ‘I totally hated that commercial’
- Vegan milk brand Oatly released a bizarre and unexpected Super Bowl LV commercial featuring CEO Toni Petersson.
- In the 30-second spot, Petersson plays sings a jingle about the brand while standing in a field.
- Oatly released an “I totally hated that Oatly commercial” T-shirt that sold out in under 5 minutes.
Ogilvy’s new chief Andy Main is leading a massive turnaround at the storied ad agency, but some insiders are wary of the new direction
- Lindsay Rittenhouse and Patrick Coffee report that Ogilvy’s new hands-on CEO Andy Main is moving the legacy ad agency further into PR and consulting.
- Some insiders are unsettled and unsure of what the changes mean for the agency and their jobs.
- Main says making big ads is still the focus but that he’s taking a more expansive view of creativity.
