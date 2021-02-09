The top Super Bowl ads

Lauren Johnson

Hi and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 8.

Amazon Michael B. Jordan: Super Bowl 2021Amazon


The 10 most unforgettable commercials from this year’s Super Bowl


Oatly tshirtOatly


Oatly’s bizarre Super Bowl ad helped the company sell out a t-shirt saying ‘I totally hated that commercial’

Andy Main Ogilvy CEOOgilvy


Ogilvy’s new chief Andy Main is leading a massive turnaround at the storied ad agency, but some insiders are wary of the new direction

