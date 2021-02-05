The ad agency M&A to watch in 2021

Hello and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 5. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

Patrick Coffee reports that 2021 will be an active year for ad industry M&A after a pandemic-stricken 2020.

He talked with 23 ad industry experts, who named 10 agencies that are on the market or likely to be targets in 2021.

Private equity firms and upstart ad networks like Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital are expected to lead an acquisition spree.

A new generation of TV news executives is waiting in the wings, reports Claire Atkinson.

CNN’s Jeff Zucker said Thursday he would leave at the end of 2021. Disney’s ABC News president James Goldston is leaving in March after 17 years at the helm. MSNBC president Phil Griffin was replaced by Rashida Jones after running the channel since 2008.

10 senior TV news executives, headhunters, and agents predicted who could take over roles like these. Their picks include Deborah Turness from NBCNews International, head of Apple News Nick Ascheim, and News UK’s head of broadcasting David Rhodes.

JPMorgan said in a new report that US media companies have yet to unlock the potential of sports gambling, reports Ashley Rodriguez.

NBCUniversal and Barstool Sports have leaned into the US’s emerging legal sports betting industry over the past few years.

JPMorgan estimates the US sports-betting industry brought in $US1.5 billion in revenue in 2020, and will generate $US9.2 billion by 2025.

