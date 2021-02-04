Criteo is restructuring as it prepares for a cookie-less world

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 4. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

Adtech company Criteo is preparing a major restructure that will affect 10% of staff, reports Lara O’Reilly.

The company is trying to shift its business away from services that rely on third-party cookies.

A source familiar with the company speculated Criteo could be a prime target for an acquisition.

I looked at The Trade Desk’s growing battle with big tech companies.

The firm recently won Walmart as a client, a big blow to Google.

The firm is building tools to help marketers grapple with the phaseout of third-party cookies.

Steven Perlberg spoke with Mark Thompson, who recently invested in The New European newspaper and became chairman of the board at Ancestry.

Thompson talked about the subscriptions trend and why demand for news remains high.

He said that he is not looking for other media investments but was interested by The New European’s high-quality product and its particular audience.

