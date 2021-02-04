Criteo is restructuring as it prepares for a cookie-less world

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 4. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:
Digital advertising company Criteo is preparing a restructure affecting 10% of its workforce
- Adtech company Criteo is preparing a major restructure that will affect 10% of staff, reports Lara O’Reilly.
- The company is trying to shift its business away from services that rely on third-party cookies.
- A source familiar with the company speculated Criteo could be a prime target for an acquisition.
The Trade Desk is gearing up to take on Google and Amazon for digital ad dollars in 2021
- I looked at The Trade Desk’s growing battle with big tech companies.
- The firm recently won Walmart as a client, a big blow to Google.
- The firm is building tools to help marketers grapple with the phaseout of third-party cookies.
Former New York Times CEO Mark Thompson reveals why he’s bullish about the subscription media business and why demand for news remains ‘very strong’ post-Trump
- Steven Perlberg spoke with Mark Thompson, who recently invested in The New European newspaper and became chairman of the board at Ancestry.
- Thompson talked about the subscriptions trend and why demand for news remains high.
- He said that he is not looking for other media investments but was interested by The New European’s high-quality product and its particular audience.
