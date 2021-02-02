Farfetch plans to pour money into marketing as it takes on Amazon for online luxury shoppers

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 2. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

Lara O’Reilly reports that Farfetch plans to ramp up marketing investment to grow awareness of its brand.

The fashion site competes with Amazon, which is increasingly moving into the luxury retail space.

Farfetch is particularly spending more in addressable TV advertising.

Under CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon Web Services has grown to a $US40 billion business.

Eugene Kim and Ashley Stewart spoke with over a dozen current and former employees about Jassy’s leadership style.

They describe Jassy as obsessed with customer experience, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ full support.

Roz Brewer is set to become the chief executive of Walgreens after stints at Sam’s Club and Starbucks.

She’s starting during a critical time as COVID-19 vaccines roll out.

The new job will make Brewer the only Black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

