Farfetch plans to pour money into marketing as it takes on Amazon for online luxury shoppers

Lauren Johnson

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 2. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here for your daily insider’s guide to advertising and media.

Tips, comments, suggestions? Drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @LaurenJohnson.

FarfetchFarfetch


High-end fashion seller Farfetch is about to make a big marketing push as it takes on Amazon for luxury shoppers online

Read the story.

Amazon Web Services CEO Andy JassyAmazon


Andy Jassy could be the next CEO of Amazon. Insiders dish on what it’s like to work for Jeff Bezos’ likely successor who built AWS into a $US40 billion business.

Read the story.

Roz brewer profile 4x3Jason Redmon/Getty; Skye Gould/Insider


New Walgreens chief Roz Brewer broke barriers to become the only Black female Fortune 500 CEO. Now she faces her toughest challenge yet: winning the vaccine-distribution race.

Read the story.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.