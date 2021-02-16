Private equity buyers are circling ad agencies

Lucia Moses

Hi and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 16. I'm Lucia Moses, deputy editor, filling in for Lauren Johnson. Here's what's going on:

George PyneMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Private equity firms are looking to snap up ad agencies as the pandemic grounds traditional buyers

Ice ageBlue Sky StudiosThe ‘Ice Age’ franchise will remain at Disney.

Disney is shutting down the animation studio behind the ‘Ice Age’ movies. Some staffers say they’re shocked at the lack of communication and feel betrayed that its final movie won’t be released.

  • Disney is shutting down Blue Sky Studios, the animation studio behind the “Ice Age” movies.
  • Some staffers tell Travis Clark they were shocked by the announcement.
  • They said they felt betrayed because Disney is not releasing of “Nimona,” a film they were proud of.

TD BankReutersTD Bank launches ad and media review.

TD Bank is reviewing its ad agencies, and it could mean a big loss for companies like Publicis and Havas

