Layoffs hit Bloomberg News

Steven Perlberg reports that Bloomberg News began laying off staffers on Thursday.

They will number around 90 in a newsroom that recently totaled 2,700.

The development comes as the company has been expanding its subscription business.

Lindsay Rittenhouse reports that Victoria’s Secret has hired WPP to handle its advertising as it tries to reverse a retail slump.

The ad holding company will handle advertising, media, public relations, and a new big e-commerce push.

The move is a pivot for the lingerie chain, which had handled most of its marketing internally.

Tech evangelist Rich Greenfield announced a new investment arm that has $US75 million to invest, reports Claire Atkinson.

The new LightShed Ventures fund is targeting audio, creator space and subscription businesses.

As for his top stock picks, he’s high on big internet platforms with data and analytics like Snap and Twitter.

