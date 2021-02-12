Layoffs hit Bloomberg News

Lauren Johnson

Mike BloombergMark Wilson/Getty Images


Bloomberg News has begun layoffs, and nearly 100 people will be affected â€” read the full memo to staff


Victoria's Secret.Scott Olson/Getty Images


Victoria’s Secret has hired ad giant WPP to help turn around the ailing lingerie chain


GreenfieldRich Greenfield


Rich Greenfield just started a new venture fund. The tech evangelist names his top picks in tech stocks and why he’s bullish on video games and creators.

