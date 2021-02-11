The ad agencies behind the vaccine marketing

Lauren Johnson

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 11. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here for your daily insider’s guide to advertising and media.

Tips, comments, suggestions? Drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @LaurenJohnson.

Anthony fauciJabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images


All the ad agencies benefitting from HHS’s $US115 million vaccine education campaign

Read the story.

Anderson Cooper CNN news TVScott Olson/Getty Images


Wall Street thinks AT&T will eventually sell CNN â€” here are 13 most likely buyers

Read the story.

Ryan ReynoldsMint Mobile


How Ryan Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile’s popularity is soaring on its irreverent and non-traditional marketing stunts

Read the story.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.