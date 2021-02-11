The ad agencies behind the vaccine marketing

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 11. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

Patrick Coffee and Lindsay Rittenhouse report that WPP ad agencies are leading the Health and Human Services’ vaccine education campaign.

The next stage will be a $US115 million-plus effort to encourage people to get the vaccine.

The effort had gotten political as Democrats accused President Trump of turning the campaign into re-election “propaganda.”

Claire Atkinson talked to executives across the media industry to identify potential buyers of AT&T’s CNN.

There’s a growing belief that AT&T could have to sell all or part of its media properties after spending billions on spectrum.

AT&T says CNN isn’t for sale, but analyst Craig Moffett says “everything is on the table.”

DTC mobile carrier Mint Mobile has grown revenue rapidly in part thanks to its irreverent marketing, reports Tanya Dua.

The Ryan Reynolds-owned carrier has used tactics like voicemails and holiday cards.

The company claims its strategy has helped boost revenue 50,000% over the past three years.

