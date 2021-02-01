What's next for Verizon Media

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 1. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:

Verizon Media

Lara O’Reilly spoke with Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan about the company’s plan to launch a “mega” product in the coming weeks.

The idea is to serve more personalised content to users on Yahoo Mail and sites like Yahoo News and TechCrunch.

Verizon Media marked annual revenue growth in the fourth quarter â€” its first since 2017.

The rise of online shopping in the pandemic has made e-commerce companies ripe for acquisition.

Tanya Dua and I talked to e-commerce execs, founders, bankers, investors and consultants which companies could be targets.

Their picks include companies like Pacvue and Wpromote.

Sean Czarnecki reports that Robinhood has a core team of seven communications and marketing professionals.

This team, with technology, finance, and political backgrounds, face the task of fixing the trading app’s image.

Robinhood is under heavy scrutiny for its role in the GameStop short squeeze.

More stories we’re reading:

