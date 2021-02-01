What's next for Verizon Media

Good morning and welcome to Insider Advertising for February 1. I’m senior advertising reporter Lauren Johnson, and here’s what’s going on:
- Verizon’s media plans.
- Hot e-commerce companies to watch.
- The PR people cleaning up Robinhood’s mess.
Yahoo owner Verizon Media is planning a personalised-content ‘megalaunch’
- Lara O’Reilly spoke with Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan about the company’s plan to launch a “mega” product in the coming weeks.
- The idea is to serve more personalised content to users on Yahoo Mail and sites like Yahoo News and TechCrunch.
- Verizon Media marked annual revenue growth in the fourth quarter â€” its first since 2017.
12 companies that are ripe for acquisition as e-commerce takes off
- The rise of online shopping in the pandemic has made e-commerce companies ripe for acquisition.
- Tanya Dua and I talked to e-commerce execs, founders, bankers, investors and consultants which companies could be targets.
- Their picks include companies like Pacvue and Wpromote.
The 7 public relations execs Robinhood tasked with fixing its image following the GameStop fallout
- Sean Czarnecki reports that Robinhood has a core team of seven communications and marketing professionals.
- This team, with technology, finance, and political backgrounds, face the task of fixing the trading app’s image.
- Robinhood is under heavy scrutiny for its role in the GameStop short squeeze.
