Advertising's winners and losers of 2020

Today’s news: Bright spots for ad agencies amid the pandemic, Kevel raises $US11 million, and the most powerful entertainment brands.

Patrick Coffee reports that 2020 was the most crushing year for the ad industry since the recession of 2008. Nearly 50,000 ad agency jobs were lost globally, according to Forrester.

WPP’s GroupM predicts its business will improve in the second half of 2021 as online shopping explodes and hard-hit industries like travel start advertising again.

Insiders said some digital and healthcare agencies saw growth, but the job market remains weak â€” especially for Black people and those over 50.

I reported that adtech firm Kevel (formerly Adzerk) raised $US11 million in funding to chase brands that are building advertising businesses in-house.

The firm’s software helps brands run ad formats like sponsored listings and native ads on websites and apps.

Retailers like Walgreens, Walmart, and Instacart have recently built ad businesses to make up for thin margins in retail, but Kevel thinks there’s an opportunity for other types of brands to build out advertising businesses.

National Research Group conducted 350,000 online surveys with consumers since January 2019 to determine the top entertainment brands right now, reports Travis Clark.

The list includes Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” Netflix’s “The Witcher,” and several Marvel Cinematic Universe brands.

NRG’s EVP of strategy, Ethan Titelman, explained that the list doesn’t necessarily rank the brands by popularity, but reflects a franchise’s “forward momentum.”

