Hollywood insiders are furious about WarnerMedia's move to streaming

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 7. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Hollywood insiders are steaming over WarnerMedia’s move to streaming, the investors pouring money into PR, and why DTC brands are betting on physical stores.

Claire Atkinson reports that several Hollywood industry executives and exhibition industry executives are furious about Warner’s decision to release next year’s movie slate to streaming at the same time as they debut in theatres.

An insider said after they have made billions for Warner, their partnership is done in “one dark hour,” and described the Warner move as a “Hail Mary” pass to goose HBO Max subscription numbers.

HBO Max is providing a new revenue stream to talent via its licence fee, but it’s unclear if that will replace box-office revenue.

Sean Czarnecki reports that deals in marketing services have picked up like Platinum Equity’s acquisition of PR software company Cision and CVC Capital Partners’ acquisition of PR giant Teneo.

He identified eight top investors in the industry including Stagwell Group, Vista Credit Partners, and Investcorp.

Private equity in particular is increasingly looking for public relations agencies and software companies to invest in or acquire.

Catherine LeClair reports that many DTC brands like including Casper, Harry’s, and Native, are reversing their initial strategy with wholesale partnerships with major retailers like Target, Walmart, and CVS.

Retail partnerships offer DTC brands a way to expand their customer base without the expensive costs of acquiring them through digital ad spend.

The rise in DTCs at big box stores has also added the element of discovery into shopping at traditional stores.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.