Warner Bros. movies are coming to HBO Max

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 4. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Warner Bros. deals a blow to movie theatres, the hottest adtech companies of 2020, and how Ben Thompson built email newsletter Stratechery.

Harley quinn suicide squadWarner Bros.


In a major blow to US theatres, Warner Bros. announces that all of its movies in 2021 will debut on HBO Max the same day they arrive in cinemas

  • Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that all of its 2021 theatrical movies would debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theatres.
  • The movies include “The Suicide Squad,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and “The Matrix 4.”
  • The move is likely to boost HBO Max, which has struggled to convert HBO customers into subscribers.

Read the full story here.

Yan Liu, Founder & CEO, TVisionTVision


The 18 hottest adtech companies of 2020

Read the full story here.

Ben thompsonStratechery

How Stratechery founder Ben Thompson built a one-person newsletter that generates about $US3 million and became the envy of journalists

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.