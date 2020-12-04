Warner Bros. movies are coming to HBO Max

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 4. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].
Today’s news: Warner Bros. deals a blow to movie theatres, the hottest adtech companies of 2020, and how Ben Thompson built email newsletter Stratechery.
In a major blow to US theatres, Warner Bros. announces that all of its movies in 2021 will debut on HBO Max the same day they arrive in cinemas
- Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that all of its 2021 theatrical movies would debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theatres.
- The movies include “The Suicide Squad,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and “The Matrix 4.”
- The move is likely to boost HBO Max, which has struggled to convert HBO customers into subscribers.
Read the full story here.
The 18 hottest adtech companies of 2020
- The adtech industry in 2020 was hit hard by the economic downturn, looming changes to ad-targeting practices, and disruption to the TV industry.
- Still, startups like TVision and DoubleVerify raised money on the promise of solving big problems in the industry. And giants like The Trade Desk and Roku soared with changing consumer habits.
- Here are 18 firms, including those, that are best adapting to those challenges.
Read the full story here.
How Stratechery founder Ben Thompson built a one-person newsletter that generates about $US3 million and became the envy of journalists
- Lara O’Reilly profiled Ben Thompson and his $US120-a-year Stratechery newsletter that is beloved by tech executives and venture capitalists in Silicon Valley.
- By one estimate, Thompson’s solo media enterprise is expected to generate more than $US3 million in revenue this year.
- His success will be difficult for other journalists leaving their jobs to start newsletters to replicate.
Read the full story here.

