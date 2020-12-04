Warner Bros. movies are coming to HBO Max

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 4. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Warner Bros. deals a blow to movie theatres, the hottest adtech companies of 2020, and how Ben Thompson built email newsletter Stratechery.

Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that all of its 2021 theatrical movies would debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theatres.

The movies include “The Suicide Squad,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and “The Matrix 4.”

The move is likely to boost HBO Max, which has struggled to convert HBO customers into subscribers.

The adtech industry in 2020 was hit hard by the economic downturn, looming changes to ad-targeting practices, and disruption to the TV industry.

Still, startups like TVision and DoubleVerify raised money on the promise of solving big problems in the industry. And giants like The Trade Desk and Roku soared with changing consumer habits.

Here are 18 firms, including those, that are best adapting to those challenges.

Stratechery

Lara O’Reilly profiled Ben Thompson and his $US120-a-year Stratechery newsletter that is beloved by tech executives and venture capitalists in Silicon Valley.

By one estimate, Thompson’s solo media enterprise is expected to generate more than $US3 million in revenue this year.

His success will be difficult for other journalists leaving their jobs to start newsletters to replicate.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.