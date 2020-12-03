Amazon eyes podcast company Wondery

Today’s news: Amazon eyes Wondery, how PR firm Red Havas is refocusing its business, and leaked Fashion Nova campaign briefs.

Jeff bezosAndrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images


Amazon is reportedly considering buying Wondery in a deal that could value the podcast startup at $US300 million

James WrightRed Havas


Red Havas is making big bets on services like e-commerce and ad buying, and it shows how public relations firms are growing beyond traditional PR

FashionNova logoTommaso Boddi/Getty Images


Leaked Fashion Nova campaign briefs reveal what it’s offering to pay influencers for sponsored content, which some managers say is far below market rate

