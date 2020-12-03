Amazon eyes podcast company Wondery

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 3. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected].

Today’s news: Amazon eyes Wondery, how PR firm Red Havas is refocusing its business, and leaked Fashion Nova campaign briefs.

Amazon is considering buying Wondery, the world’s largest independent podcast publisher, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday.

Sources say the talks value Wondery at $US300 million, which would make for the podcast industry’s largest deal if the negotiations go through.

Apple and Sony were also reportedly among four companies that held preliminary talks in November to buy Wondery.

Sean Czarnecki reports that PR firm Red Havas has reduced its practices to focus on areas like online sales and communication with employees in lockdown due to the pandemic.

The firm eliminated standalone practices for areas like food and beverage and travel and tourism.

Areas like health and wellness have grown by 30% to 40% in some of the agency’s regions.

Amanda Perelli reports that some influencer-marketing insiders say that Fashion Nova has lowball pricing on sponsored content and an emphasis on “gifting.”

Five talent managers and agents who work with influencers said the company was offering far lower than market rate, and two shared campaign briefs from Fashion Nova that show its rates.

Despite these complaints, Fashion Nova has remained one of the top brands in influencer marketing by partnering with a large number of “micro” and “nano” influencers.

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!

