Ad fraud detection firm White Ops gets an investment infusion from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking

Tamer Hassan white opsWhite Ops


Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking is acquiring fraud detection firm White Ops as scammers spread to more corners of the web

TikTokSheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


TikTok is quickly becoming a marketing destination for toy companies with the help of influencers and original content

Amazon logoAbhishek Chinnappa/Reuters

The 25 VC firms most active in funding e-commerce startups told us what they look for in an investment â€” and shared the big bets they’re making for the future

