Ad fraud detection firm White Ops gets an investment infusion from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking

Insider Advertising daily for December 22.

Today’s news: Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking acquires bot detection firm White Ops, toy companies get around TikTok’s advertising policies, and VCs bet on e-commerce for 2021.

Lara O’Reilly reports that adtech firm White Ops has been acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking, ClearSky Security and NightDragon.

Industry observers say the company’s recent moves suggest it could be preparing for an IPO and acquisitions.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed but White Ops plans to use the new investment to help it expand to areas such as application security and streaming music.

Toy maker Zuru Toys’ senior digital manager predicts TikTok will be on par with YouTube as a toy-marketing destination in the next several years, reports Brittany Chang.

Toy companies use a mix of influencer marketing campaigns and original content to boost TikTok engagement.

The brands say that the content aren’t paid ads because TikTok doesn’t allow ads to be marketed specifically towards children.

Abhishek Chinnappa/Reuters

Madeline Stone reports that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought e-commerce spending to new highs in 2020.

For venture capital firms, that means there is plenty of opportunity to fund startups catering to shoppers’ evolving needs.

She asked VC firms where they’re putting their bets in 2021.

